Friday, April 16, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has officially entered the 5th floor.

The 50-year-old mother of three took to social media and gushed over her husband Kamotho Waiganjo, narrating how they have been going on road trips together and making stopovers to enjoy nyama choma.

So far, they have covered 37 counties and they hope to cover the remaining 10 soonest.

“Live, laugh and love! Try new things often. Some of my most enjoyable moments have been driving across this country, stopping at Nyama joints, chats with ordinary Kenyans….all this in great company!

“My husband and I have driven to 37 counties. We are hoping to cover the remaining 10 soonest,” she posted.

Waiguru accompanied the sweet post with a romantic photo where they were seen posing like teenage lovers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST