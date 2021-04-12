Monday, 12 April 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has shared photos flaunting her body goals and put to bed rumors that she is pregnant.

The beautiful heiress grabbed showbiz headlines recently after word got out that she had been spotted flaunting a baby bump.

However, she is yet to have a bun in the oven going by her latest posts.

The 33-year-old business lady flaunted a flat tummy and celebrated getting her body goals.

She currently weighs 57Kgs down from 120Kgs.

Check out these photos that she posted on her Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

