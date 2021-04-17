Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has sent a message to thirsty men who are sending her flirty DM’s trying to woo her.

Just recently, word got out that her celebrity husband, Ben Pol, had filed for divorce in a Tanzanian court after breaking up with her.

Anerlisa is currently in the country after returning from Tanzania where she was residing with Ben Pol after their marriage reportedly crumbled.

The no-nonsense heiress has taken to social media and called out those men who are sending her marriage proposals and put it clear that she is not ‘free’.

Anerlisa said that if you go through her DM, you might think that men are contesting to send her marriage proposals, going by the messages that are flowing in.

Some cunning and lazy men, who are fond of depending on rich women for survival, are even wooing her with sweet messages hoping to milk her money.

Here’s a screenshot of what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST