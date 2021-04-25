Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Meet Edson, a former Engineering student at Kyambogo University in Uganda.

The bright student was forced to drop out of campus due to lack of school fees and instead of just idling around and whining, he started hawking pancakes in the streets.

Edson exhibits a lot of passion and dedication to his work by dressing like a CEO.

This has earned him so many loyal clients.

He has been doing this business for 7 years and according to him, he reaps big.

The Kenyan DAILY POST