Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Flashy city businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, has unveiled his wife and kids.

Jamal, a well-known cartel in the matatu industry, has been flirting with city socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, with reports indicating that he is set to marry her as his second wife.

Jamal’s first wife is a cool and reserved woman who doesn’t like social media dramas like Amber Ray.

Jamal spent Easter weekend with his first wife and two sons.

Check out the lovely family photo that he posted.

