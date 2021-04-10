Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Controversial socialite, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, was close friends with Jamal’s wife, Amira, before she started wooing her wealthy husband.

Jamal, a flashy businessman and a well-known cartel in the matatu industry, publicized his affair with socialite Amber Ray towards the end of last year.

Interestingly, he is married to another woman called Amira.

Amira and Jamal fell in love when he had nothing.

According to Amira, she was close friends with Amber Ray before she discovered that the notorious socialite was wooing her husband.

Apparently, Amira and Amber Ray are neighbours in Syokimau.

Amira said that she met Amber Ray for the first time after she got a call from her, requesting her to go and see some kids’ clothes that she was selling.

Amira even started inviting Amber Ray to her house as a good neighbor, not knowing that she was secretly eyeing her husband.

The mother of two said that she no longer talks to Amber Ray.

Amber Ray recently claimed that she is legally married to Jamal as a second wife.

See screenshots of what Jamal’s wife said during a question-and-answer session with fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST