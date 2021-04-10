Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Popular Kamba socialite, Amber Ray, claims that she can only use ‘Juju’ to become rich but not to snatch other people’s husbands.

Sometime back, a photo of the controversial socialite seeking the services of a witch doctor leaked online, leading to rumours that she uses ‘Juju’ to lure men.

Zaheer Jhanda’s wife even accused her of using witchcraft to wreck her marriage – this was around 2016 when she was dating the flashy gold fraudster.

Edgar Obare sent a message to Amber and asked her whether she uses ‘Juju’ to lure men as alleged and she responded by saying that she can never use ‘Juju’ on a man but she can do so to get wealth.

See screenshot.

