Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Popular Kamba socialite, Amber Ray, claims that she can only use ‘Juju’ to become rich but not to snatch other people’s husbands.
Sometime back, a photo of the controversial socialite seeking the services of a witch doctor leaked online, leading to rumours that she uses ‘Juju’ to lure men.
Zaheer Jhanda’s wife even accused her of using witchcraft to wreck her marriage – this was around 2016 when she was dating the flashy gold fraudster.
Edgar Obare sent a message to Amber and asked her whether she uses ‘Juju’ to lure men as alleged and she responded by saying that she can never use ‘Juju’ on a man but she can do so to get wealth.
See screenshot.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click here now for help