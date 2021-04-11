Sunday, April 11, 2021 – Youthful businessman, Jamal Roho Safi, has trashed rumours that city socialite, Faith Makau alias Amber Ray, used witchcraft to win his heart.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Jamal said that he is the one who approached Amber Ray despite her dark past and hit on her.

He further clarified that the controversial socialite is his legal wife and not a side-chick as alleged on social media.

“Allow me to put this matter to rest. Amber Ray is my legal wife and that’s the truth.

“She has not used any juju on me as its being claimed.

“I am the one who knowingly went after her, hit on her, and later married her.

“As a family, we have our own disputes and I am sure you have them in yours too.

“Ours is not perfect in any way,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Jamal’s wife, Amira, had accused Amber Ray of snatching her husband.

Amira went on a ranting spree and disclosed that she used to be close friends with Amber before she discovered that she was secretly eyeing her husband.

