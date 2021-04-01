Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Today morning, President Uhuru Kenyatta made an extensive tour of the Green Park Bus Terminus on Haile Selassie Avenue in the company of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the ultra-modern bus station being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, as part of the Government’s effort to decongest the city’s CBD.

Here are photos of their inspection tour that have left Ruto’s supporters scratching their heads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related