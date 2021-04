Sunday, 04 April 2021 – A KDF soldier identified as Dan Omollo has lost his life after he was stabbed to death by his wife, following a domestic dispute.

Omollo’s body was found lying in a pool of blood by neighbours at his rented house in Kahawa Wendani.

The identity of his killer wife has been unveiled.

Her name is Zianachana Achana, an upcoming model, singer, and actress.

Achana has reportedly being arrested by DCI detectives from her hideout.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related