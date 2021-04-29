Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has advised Chief Justice designate, Justice Martha Koome, to do whatever she has to transform Judiciary even if it’s ‘breaking the law’ for the good of the Judiciary.

Speaking yesterday, Mutua urged Koome to be open to importing staff to transform Judiciary to improve its services across the country.

He noted that the Judiciary does not need a good judge to be the president of the Judiciary but a manager who is willing to go the extra mile.

Mutua also said that the court needs to speed up giving their ruling to reduce the backlog of cases in courts.

“Employ the right people who have the same vision as you, even if it means importing them from anywhere, get the right people who can help you propel Judiciary; we also want speedy and fair conclusions of the cases in the courts,” Mutua stated.

He also advised the CJ nominee to surround herself with people who can help her improve the service delivery in court.

At the same time, the county boss told Koome to motivate the judiciary staff to work beyond the call of duty and help them get their rights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST