Tuesday, 20 April 2021 – Controversial songstress Akothee has caused a stir on social media after she flaunted her palatial home in Mombasa, days after some of her close relatives accused her of sacrificing her sister-in-law.

Just to refresh your memory, the singer went on a ranting spree a few days ago and lectured some of her close family members who alleged that she sacrificed her sister-in-law and drank her blood to get wealth.

She rubbished the rumours and put it clear that she has worked hard for all her wealth.

The self-proclaimed President of single mothers has taken to social media and paraded her lavish home that resembles a palace.

Jalang’o visited Akothee’s posh residence sometime back and revealed that the state–of–the–art mansion that is located near the beach has 16 bedrooms.

Here are the photos that she posted.

