Friday, April 9, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the main reason why Kenya Government banned the Sputnik V vaccine last week.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, banned the importation and use of Sputnik Vaccine, which according to medical experts had an efficacy of 94 percent in controlling Covid-19.

Venting on Twitter over the ban, Ahmednasir, who is known among his peers as ‘GrandMullah’ said the government banned the vaccine because it was imported by an Indian who is not part of the ruling dynasties.

Ahmednasir said the ban of the Sputnik V vaccine was done to allow private importation of Johnson& Johnson Vaccines by businessmen from Central Kenya in July.

“I TOLD YOU…THE BOYS’ consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will land in Nairobi in July… which is why @sputnikvaccinewas stopped….in Kenya, everything depends on your Tribe. If you an INDIAN you will be FRUSTRATED. If you are from CENTRAL you will be FACILITATED,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

