Friday, April 2, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has reacted to a move by the United Kingdom to ban its flights from flying to Kenya.

The British High Commission in Kenya on Friday said there were new restrictions for entering the UK starting from April 9.

The embassy said visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days would be refused entry into England.

“British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights arriving from countries added in the red list will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days,” the embassy said in a statement.

Other countries added to the red list are the Philippines, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Commenting about the move on Twitter, Ahmednasir slammed British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriot, over the move.

He asked the ambassador to explain whether Kenya was banned for protesting the killing of 3 elephants by the British soldiers who were training in Nanyuki last month.

“Madam Ambassador Jane Marriott UK, Is it because we Complained Loud about the baby elephant BARBECUE and the bushfire in Laikipia?” Ahmednasir asked.

