Monday, April 5, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance which comprises Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu’s leader Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula, has hinted at working with the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 presidential poll.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Mudavadi said One Kenya Alliance is ready to work with all leaders including Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi also said he is ready to be endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the top seat saying no political leader in the country should cheat his constituents that he doesn’t want an endorsement of the Head of State.

“If the ideas are of the benefit of the country, I don’t see why the president cannot support such idea. The president has his agenda of the big four he needs to deal with. Some of them may converge with this new alliance,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi‘s pronouncement comes a day after Uhuru failed to turn up to their meeting at Wetangula’s residence in Karen.

Mudavadi, Wetangula, Kalonzo, and Gideon Moi were waiting for Uhuru only for him to skip the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

