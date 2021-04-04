Sunday, April 4, 2021 – The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lauded the Kenya government for banning the importation and use of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health under the leadership of CS Mutahi Kagwe, banned the importation and use of the Sputnik V vaccine saying it has not met the necessary requirements to be approved for use in Kenya.

Reacting to the move, CDC said the Kenyan government move is good since the shadowy shipping of the jabs might prove dangerous in the end.

“The risks of opaque importation far outweigh any benefits. Vaccines save lives.” Africa CDC Deputy Director Dr. Ahmed Ogwell said.

Dr. Ogwell reiterated the need for all African countries to continue the rollout of vaccines allocated principally via either the COVAX facility, Africa CDC platform, or bilateral agreements as announced by the government of Kenya.

“I applaud the Govt of Kenya for aligning with the rest of the Earth globe Europe-Africa in making Covid Vaccines a public good.” Dr. Ogwell said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related