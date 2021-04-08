Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Grants Administrator (French Speaking) position for one of our clients.

Roles & Responsibilities

Grant Management

Ensures integrity and quality of the grant making process;

Handles incoming grant applications and contributes to assessment of financial dimension of applications, showing strong analytical and problem-solving skills;

Supports compliance to our client’s due diligence policies;

Review of audited financial documents to assess financial health of organizations in collaboration with Programme Manager/Grant Manager; and

Prepares aggregated reports and fulfils reporting requirements as requested.

Monitoring and Updating of Project Database (Salesforce And Power BI)

Ensures adherence to the corresponding workflow processes at programme and grant level;

Owns and operates Salesforce and Power BI;

Monitors and follow up on pending applications in consultation with Programme Manager/Grant Manager and executes the payment process flawlessly; and

Provides Programme Manager/Grant Manager with analysis from Salesforce and Power BI such as number of grants to specific program areas, upon request or pro-actively.

Contribution to Grant and Programme Development

Supports the Programme Manager/Grant Manager with solid grant and programme management;

Contributes to grant and programme development, including research and M&E analysis;

Contributes to interregional engagement and collaboration by actively supporting our client as a Learning Organisation, by sharing knowledge, sharing experiences with organisation ; and

Fosters own development; develops understanding of programming cycle, in particular understanding of M&E.

General & Administrative Support

Files digital or hard copy of all relevant documents related to active grants and programmes;

Organizes travel arrangements for Programme Manager/Grant Manager: Arrange meetings with partners, book flights and hotels, put together itineraries, compose a travel guide with route and comprehensive information of projects to be visited;

Handles all incoming email and phone calls;

Organizes meetings with (potential) partners, coordinate papers for meetings (e.g. project write ups); and

Assists in preparation of presentations, internal and external.

Requirements

Demonstrate excellent professional communication skills and fluency in written and oral English and French (Level B2 and above) – A must.

Minimum of a relevant Bachelor’s Degree. Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years of professional experience in high-level project assistant, secretarial or organizational function. At least two years of this experience should be with an international organization, philanthropic foundation or NGO.

Relevant work experience to include use of database and analytics solutions such as Salesforce and Power BI; command of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint required.

Prior experience working in Francophone Africa, an added advantage.

Strong organizational skills including ability to prioritize and manage time.

Ability to work and interact with people from diverse, professional, social and cultural backgrounds.

Experience in providing general support in a small team and an experienced team player.

Commitment to living the Porticus’ culture and to transparency and open exchange, generating trust among colleagues and reinforcing Porticus culture and values in external transactions.

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th April 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.