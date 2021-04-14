We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Assistant Tender Administrator to undertake all receptionist duties.

Responsibilities:

  • Search for tenders in the tender websites
  • Sending expression of interest to potential clients
  • Assist in organizing for site surveys for the advised tenders
  • Assist with production of final tender documents and arrangements to supply these documents to the customer within defined tender deadlines.
  • Ensure bid and proposal word documentation is formatted, collated and presented in a professional manner.
  • Preparation of a quotations and proposal.
  • Creating portals for E-procurement.
  • Updating mandatory document to ensure that they are up to date
  • Preparing qualification document
  • Assist in organizing for the tender document reviews and timely submission of the tender
  • Reviews ensuring that respective agendas, attendance lists and action trackers are up to date.
  • Liaise with the company secretary to ensure safe keeping of classified documents, adhering to procedures and regulations.
  • Monitor bid/quotation throughout the process, providing weekly status/exception reports as required.
  • Undertake other administrative tasks as required.
  • Assist in keeping the backup for all tenders that the company has engaged in.
  • Managing the data for which they are responsible to ensure the availability, integrity, confidentiality and security of the data.

Requirements:

  • Education to degree level would be preferable in any business related course
  • Computer literate and proficient in the use of MS software particularly Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Vision.
  • Previous experience in preparation of tender document and the whole process
  • Adaptable and flexible
  • Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy
  • Excellent organization & administrative skills with strong attention to detail, strong time management / prioritization skills & evidence of previous experience
  • Flexibility to cope with several jobs simultaneously to agreed deadlines
  • Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen
  • Strong communication skills both written and oral.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and a latest passport photo quoting the job title on the email subject as (Tender Personnel) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 15th April 2021

Kindly indicate your salary expectation

Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply