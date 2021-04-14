We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Assistant Tender Administrator to undertake all receptionist duties.
Responsibilities:
- Search for tenders in the tender websites
- Sending expression of interest to potential clients
- Assist in organizing for site surveys for the advised tenders
- Assist with production of final tender documents and arrangements to supply these documents to the customer within defined tender deadlines.
- Ensure bid and proposal word documentation is formatted, collated and presented in a professional manner.
- Preparation of a quotations and proposal.
- Creating portals for E-procurement.
- Updating mandatory document to ensure that they are up to date
- Preparing qualification document
- Assist in organizing for the tender document reviews and timely submission of the tender
- Reviews ensuring that respective agendas, attendance lists and action trackers are up to date.
- Liaise with the company secretary to ensure safe keeping of classified documents, adhering to procedures and regulations.
- Monitor bid/quotation throughout the process, providing weekly status/exception reports as required.
- Undertake other administrative tasks as required.
- Assist in keeping the backup for all tenders that the company has engaged in.
- Managing the data for which they are responsible to ensure the availability, integrity, confidentiality and security of the data.
Requirements:
- Education to degree level would be preferable in any business related course
- Computer literate and proficient in the use of MS software particularly Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Vision.
- Previous experience in preparation of tender document and the whole process
- Adaptable and flexible
- Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy
- Excellent organization & administrative skills with strong attention to detail, strong time management / prioritization skills & evidence of previous experience
- Flexibility to cope with several jobs simultaneously to agreed deadlines
- Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen
- Strong communication skills both written and oral.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and a latest passport photo quoting the job title on the email subject as (Tender Personnel) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 15th April 2021
Kindly indicate your salary expectation
Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted