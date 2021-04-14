We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Assistant Tender Administrator to undertake all receptionist duties.

Responsibilities:

Search for tenders in the tender websites

Sending expression of interest to potential clients

Assist in organizing for site surveys for the advised tenders

Assist with production of final tender documents and arrangements to supply these documents to the customer within defined tender deadlines.

Ensure bid and proposal word documentation is formatted, collated and presented in a professional manner.

Preparation of a quotations and proposal.

Creating portals for E-procurement.

Updating mandatory document to ensure that they are up to date

Preparing qualification document

Assist in organizing for the tender document reviews and timely submission of the tender

Reviews ensuring that respective agendas, attendance lists and action trackers are up to date.

Liaise with the company secretary to ensure safe keeping of classified documents, adhering to procedures and regulations.

Monitor bid/quotation throughout the process, providing weekly status/exception reports as required.

Undertake other administrative tasks as required.

Assist in keeping the backup for all tenders that the company has engaged in.

Managing the data for which they are responsible to ensure the availability, integrity, confidentiality and security of the data.

Requirements:

Education to degree level would be preferable in any business related course

Computer literate and proficient in the use of MS software particularly Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Vision.

Previous experience in preparation of tender document and the whole process

Adaptable and flexible

Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy

Excellent organization & administrative skills with strong attention to detail, strong time management / prioritization skills & evidence of previous experience

Flexibility to cope with several jobs simultaneously to agreed deadlines

Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen

Strong communication skills both written and oral.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and a latest passport photo quoting the job title on the email subject as (Tender Personnel) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 15th April 2021

Kindly indicate your salary expectation

Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted