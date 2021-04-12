Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Sales Administrator position for one of our clients.

Station: Mombasa Depot (Must be in Mombasa)

Duration: 4 Months (Reliever)

Area 1: Order Generation

Actively engage distributors in liaison with the sales team for orders based on the distributors stocks and stock availability

Receive the order via mail and fill it in the sage system to generate an order document.

Key in customer orders in an accurate and timely manner.

Ensure delivery turnaround time of 24 hours for customer orders.

Advice customers on stock-outs, promotions and new products with the aim of influencing orders.

Prepare daily consolidated sales, out of stock, daily sales tracking.

Ensure all the customers’ orders are fully processed, dispatched and delivered.

Ensuring customer’s cheques are deposited as per dates written on cheque and share a tracking report on weekly basis.

Delivery trucks utilization management and tracking.

Area 2: Order Processing & Charging

Liaise with the Credit Controller to confirm the credit status of customers for all credit sales.

Monitoring and seeking approval for administering the issuance of Credit/Debit Notes as appropriate.

Prepare daily consolidated sales, out of stock, daily sales tracking and accounts statement reports

Accurately charge orders in duly approved customer accounts and forward for verification.

Preparing proforma invoices.

Processing invoices once the goods are removed from the warehouse.

Area 3: Handling Good Returns

Capture Good returns and follow up with QSHE for replacements.

Ensure the credit notes are processed and issued to the customer.

Inform the customer once the process of returns is complete.

Sensitize our customers on goods return policy and procedures.

Area 4: Customer Care

Receive, address or route any customer queries appropriately.

Minimum Qualifications

A minimum of a Diploma in a business field.

Partial (Level II) Professional qualification in Finance or Accounting.

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar organization.

Practical experience in use of MS packages and ERP systems.

FMCG industry.

Competencies

Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations.

Good knowledge of products

Good communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

How to Apply:

If you believe your career objectives match this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed C.V stating your current position, remuneration, contact details by 13th April 2021 to the Sheer Logic Management Consultants E- Mail recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com clearly marking – “Sales Administrator”.