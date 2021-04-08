Ndonyo Healthcare is a private hospital based in Naivasha town.

We currently have branches at Gilgil and off Moi Southlake Naivasha.

We are looking forward to filling the following position with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Chief Hospital Administrator

Department: Administration Division

Reporting To: Chief Executive Officer

Overall Purpose: The job holder will provide strategic guidance of the hospital’s operations and will be responsible for ensuring coordination of all administrative functions.

He/she will exercise management responsibility, ensuring efficient services that are designed to meet the needs of patients, physicians, staff and external stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participating in development of the department’s work plan and budget. Ensure all departments work within allocated budgets.

Manage budgets, hiring and contracting as well as business negotiations ensuring alignment to business strategy.

Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual hospital reports.

Participating in the implementation of the Performance Management system in the hospital.

Managing transport services including the repair, procurement and disposal of vehicles.

Oversee, manage and supervise the day-to-day operations of hospital departments such as Finance, Sales and Marketing, HR, Quality Assurance and Operations.

Overseeing the management of laundry, catering, cleaning and general office services

Mentoring and coaching staff

Spearhead culture change to improve the Hospital image

Promote the hospital’s Occupational Health and Safety initiatives

Ensure effective supervision, training and development of staff within the hospital

Ensure all financial reporting is done monthly by the finance team.

Quality Assurance – Championing and advising continuous improvements in internal controls and systems enhancements to ensure efficient control and recording of transactions.

Develop income generating initiatives together with the finance team and other departments through initiating activities, programs, partnerships and collaboration.

Developing investment plans on a need-to-need basis.

Actively be involved in recruitment of staff together with the CEO.

Encourage and develop reporting team members’ multi-functionality.

Ensure implementation of performance appraisals for staff and set out action plans for their development and growth in tune with strategies and objectives of the organization. Compile performance reports and report to the CEO and Board of Directors.

Closely monitoring and guiding marketing operations for growth and increased brand awareness.

Conceptualize new initiatives for increasing sales and top of mind recall amongst potential patients/customers leveraging the brand.

Gather market intelligence with respect to services offered and their pricing by competitors and appraise the management of the same in a timely manner. Propose appropriate corrective action as necessary.

Monitor meeting of all statutory requirements by facilities.

Overseeing the implementation of the strategic plan for the organization.

Hold brief for CEO in her absence.

He/she will develop a robust strategy to guide the operational activities across the hospital’s corporate level and its owned facilities.

Manage and address operational problems raised by the CEO and other staff.

Work with the CEO in designing a supportive supervision strategy to bridge gaps in the performance standards of basic management systems across the hospital

Actively monitor hospital’s progress to identify critical bottlenecks, potential strengths and weaknesses in management and execution of policies and processes.

Identify lessons learned and use the knowledge gained from risk evaluation to prioritize timely interventions and employ robust coping mechanisms to achieve company-wide goals

Analyse audit reports and formulate improvements to departmental workings.

Coordinate inter-departmental activities and delegate responsibilities to team members.

Undertake continuous business reengineering.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Key Qualifications and Experience

Required Education: Master’s degree in Management, Business Administration or Finance is required.

Required Experience: – At least 3 years’ administration/ management experience preferable in healthcare and/or finance.

Preferred: Demonstrated healthcare management experience with positive financial results, innovation and initiative for the Hospital is preferred.

Licenses/Certification: Should be a member of a relevant professional body.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Traits and Abilities

Good Strategic Leadership.

Business Acumen

Good people Management.

Good Communication.

Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving skills;

Strong Organizational Skills, Focus on Task Closure as well as consistent Quality Service Delivery

Policy Formulation and Implementation.

Creativity and Innovation.

Technical Problem Solving;

Excellent Management and resource mobilization skills;

Excellent Negotiation and Consensus Building;

Coaching and Mentoring;

Professionalism.

Working Contacts

Internal

Board members

CEO

Hospital Staff

External

Government

Insurance and corporate companies

Supervisory Responsibility:

Departmental Heads

Expected Reports

Monthly reports

Quarterly reports

Annual reports

Key Result Areas

To increase the hospital’s revenue base through cost management initiatives.

To increase customer base

To drive the strategic growth of NHC Maisha

To ensure 100% compliance with government legislation and regulation

To ensure SLA’s are honored as per the contractual agreements

To ensure Performance Appraisal reports are shared on time and are done withing the agreed timelines.

To ensure departmental targets are set and cascaded to team members aligned to the hospital’s Strategic Plan

To ensure 100% customer satisfaction across board.

To ensure 0% errors on processes

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Cover Letter and CV only to recruitment@nhcmaisha.co.ke quoting the job title on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at NHC Maisha – Naivasha (along Moi Avenue, next to co-operative bank Naivasha town).

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 22nd April, 2021.

“NHC Maisha is an equal opportunity employer”