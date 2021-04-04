World Vision Kenya is a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Our programmes are spread across in most parts of Kenya.

OVC DREAMS – Tumikia Mtoto Project

We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following position:

Job Title: Grant Administrative Support Officer – Tumikia Mtoto Project

Reporting to: Finance and Administration Manager

Work Location: Nairobi / Kiambu

Purpose of position: To provide administrative support to the Tumikia mtoto project and ensure efficient and effective running of the project while while ensuring compliance with donor regulations (USAID) and World Vision Kenya policies.

Major Responsibilities

Project Administrative Support 60%

Provide administrative support to the Tumikia Mtoto project for efficient program implementation.

Support effective and timely management of donor/consortium requests, queries and related needs

Contribute to the processes of enhancing linkages with other partners

Ensure effective coordination of processes of reporting and monitoring with other consortium partners.

In collaboration with various project staff, ensure that program status and progress reports are developed, shared and well maintained in repository

Develop and Maintain a project records management system to ensure all program data is available for easy access and retrieval of information.

Develops and maintains an efficient physical and electronic filing system for the team

In liaison with the Grants and Compliance Manager, support in the tracking and maintenance of sub awards contracts and correspondences

Facilitate the creation of mailing lists for the consortium team members for effective communication.

Organizes regular team meetings and conference calls/video-conferences, including the preparation and distribution of documents and providing the necessary technical devices.

Provide administrative support in the coordination of the program process by tracking completion for the programs, scheduling interviews as necessary and e-filing the final document

Support project staff with People and Culture related processes including facilitating project staff orientation, contract renewals, performance agreements, appraisals among others.

Follow up with service providers to ensure office cleaning and hospitality services are provided as agreed.

Ensure that the office space is conducive for staff performance in compliance with the OSHA requirements

Ensure enough supplies and utilities for smooth running of the office.

In liaison with the accountant, support in the management of assets and inventory

Takes minutes of regular team meetings and other meetings as required

Workshops and Events 20%

Liaises with members and partners to coordinate logistical arrangements for workshops and events;

Liaises with Project team and other agencies regarding venue, travel, hotels, and with catering Services staff for provision, room organization and logistics;

Liaises with and assists project recipients and consultants as required to ensure smooth functioning of activities;

Coordinates and disseminates all internal and external material, including publicity and background documents and coordinates appropriate mailings or distribution;

Prepares training kits or information packages and sends material to participants in a timely manner

Coordinates registration process and acts as contact person for the participants.

Logistical Support 10%

Coordinate staff movements & travel logistics and itinerary for efficiency

Facilitate delivery of parcels/ mails

In collaboration with Administration department liaise with service providers to ensure quality services

Liaise with the travel agents to obtain supporting travel documents

Other 5%

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor or designee from time to time

Attend and lead daily devotions.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Bachelor degree in Business Administration, Social Sciences or related field from a recognized university.

At least 4 years’ experience in project administration

Experience working in an INGO

Knowledge and experience in USAID guidelines

Good interpersonal, organizational, and customer care skills

Experience in Logistics Management is desirable

Proficiency in Computer especially in Microsoft Office Suite and data analysis programs such as PP, Excel & Word

Application Procedure

For more information on the job and application procedure, please visit: https://careers.wvi.org/job-opportunities-in-africa and submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names pf three referees, current Police Clearance Certificate or proof of application for the same will be required during interviews.

Application deadline is April 11, 2021 at midnight.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

World Vision is a child focused organization and upholds the rights and wellbeing of children.

Our recruitment and selection procedures include screening and background checking for child abuse related offenses.

World Vision is an equal opportunity employer.

World Vision does not use employment agencies nor does it charge money for recruitment, interviews, or medical checks.

More information about vacancies can be found on our official careers page https://careers.wvi.org/.

You will be required to produce a current (within 3 months) Original Police Clearance Certificate or waiting receipt during interview in case you are shortlisted

