Title: Administrative Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) is a voluntary charitable nongovernmental organization, registered in Kenya as a non-profit organization in 1993. AMURT has implemented over 22 projects countrywide and has supported and worked with local communities, local administration and organizations offering development services. AMURT’s focus areas are emergency relief, OVC support, education, health care, income generation and capacity building, HIV/AIDS, MNCH, TB control, Nutrition, WASH and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in 9 counties. AMURT is located in Central region, Nyanza region, Samburu County and Coastal region of Kenya.

AMURT recently won an award for KENYA HEALTH PARTNERSHIPS FOR QUALITY SERVICES (KHPQS)-OVC/DREAMS program, dabbed Tujitegemee project and seeks to recruit the following positions based in Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

Responsibilities

Provide overall coordination to ensure effective administrative, human resource and logistic support is the project team.

Support the D/COP in smooth planning and implementation of the Tujitegemee project on all administrative assignments

Maintain professional communication externally and internally.

The person will be the key link between the Human Resource Manager at AMURT HQ and the Tujitegemee staff with guidance of the D/COP on all staffing and welfare matters

Ensure smooth operation of the office by ensuring the working environment is conducive and that all essential service is provided on office requirements, services provision on internet, cleaning, security, utilities and other needs as per contractual obligations

Coordinate communication including email correspondence as guided by COP

Work closely with all staff to ensure meetings and facilitation is well coordinated with adequate preparations done through bookings and recording of visitors

Support on all logistics requirements for staff requests on use of office vehicles for official use by adhering to procedures

Supervise the project drivers to ensure smooth facilitation

Liaise with Nairobi procurement team to ensure all vehicles are well maintained, repaired and meet the minimum traffic requirements as per the Traffic Act

Support procurement team on office purchases that are below the procurement processes threshold by use of petty cash

Guide and direct the office support staff on all parcels management by ensuring they are timely submitted and delivered for smooth program implementation

Coordinate all procurements requests for the program by ensuring they are timely done and submitted for processing, approvals and delivered on time

Custodian of office administrative documents including minutes (including documenting of senior management meeting minutes) by maintaining all necessary office records and timely sharing them with the relevant teams when required

Custodian of all office assets, receipts, recording, repairs and periodical verification and maintenance of the register

Track administrative timelines to ensure all agreements are renewed in good time as appropriate

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Business Management or relevant degree.

At least 6 years of experience in same or similar role

Proven experience working in an office environment supporting Human Resource, Procurement and logistics

Experience supporting large donor funded project is an advantage

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications.

Working knowledge of business management.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

External: Representatives of the GOK, other consortium members, LIPs, other stakeholders including service providers.

Disclaimer: This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

How to apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 11th April 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

Related