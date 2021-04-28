Tradestar Kenya Limited is a fast growing outsourcing organization situated in Thika town.

We are looking for an Administrative Intern to work in our administration department.

Responsibilities & Duties

  • Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use
  • Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations
  • Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory
  • Support the payment processing team
  • Work on Data entry tasks
  • Assist with end of month financial reports
  • Assist with daily posting journal entries
  • Assist with scanning and filing procedures
  • Assist with testing software programmes written by programmers for internal use
  • Assist with balance sheet reconciliations
  • Be vigilant in writing manuals for software programmes developed by our programmers
  • Assist on credit checks for would be or available clients
  • Account management for new and existing customers
  • Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well
  • Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website
  • Being able to assist the sales team with their bookkeeping issues
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Skills / Qualifications:

  • Education: BA/BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting Management, Procurement and/or Sales or any management related degree training.
  • Proficient in ICT, good typing speed is recommended
  • Training in Accounting or Bookkeeping. (show evidence)
  • Excellent in English language, both oral and written
  • Self-confident and a good communicator
  • Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents
  • Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management
  • The applicant to have B grade or above in all his/her main subjects of training. (send transcripts as evidence)

Salary: Internship package of Kshs.15,000.00 per month

Working hours: To work between 9:00a.m. to 17:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your resume and application letter indicating your experience to info.tradestar@gmail.com.

Documents to send

  • Application letter in pdf format saved as your name_Appl
  • Curriculum Vitae in pdf format hold your name saved as your name_CV
  • All college transcripts showing grades for the years tertiary training

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted.

