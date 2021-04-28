Tradestar Kenya Limited is a fast growing outsourcing organization situated in Thika town.
We are looking for an Administrative Intern to work in our administration department.
Responsibilities & Duties
- Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use
- Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations
- Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory
- Support the payment processing team
- Work on Data entry tasks
- Assist with end of month financial reports
- Assist with daily posting journal entries
- Assist with scanning and filing procedures
- Assist with testing software programmes written by programmers for internal use
- Assist with balance sheet reconciliations
- Be vigilant in writing manuals for software programmes developed by our programmers
- Assist on credit checks for would be or available clients
- Account management for new and existing customers
- Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well
- Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website
- Being able to assist the sales team with their bookkeeping issues
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Skills / Qualifications:
- Education: BA/BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting Management, Procurement and/or Sales or any management related degree training.
- Proficient in ICT, good typing speed is recommended
- Training in Accounting or Bookkeeping. (show evidence)
- Excellent in English language, both oral and written
- Self-confident and a good communicator
- Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents
- Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management
- The applicant to have B grade or above in all his/her main subjects of training. (send transcripts as evidence)
Salary: Internship package of Kshs.15,000.00 per month
Working hours: To work between 9:00a.m. to 17:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your resume and application letter indicating your experience to info.tradestar@gmail.com.
Documents to send
- Application letter in pdf format saved as your name_Appl
- Curriculum Vitae in pdf format hold your name saved as your name_CV
- All college transcripts showing grades for the years tertiary training
NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted.