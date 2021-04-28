Tradestar Kenya Limited is a fast growing outsourcing organization situated in Thika town.

We are looking for an Administrative Intern to work in our administration department.

Responsibilities & Duties

Update purchasing list and make month end purchases for company use

Assist the procurement department in seeking for better suppliers and acquiring quotations

Manage the monthly tracking of our physical inventory

Support the payment processing team

Work on Data entry tasks

Assist with end of month financial reports

Assist with daily posting journal entries

Assist with scanning and filing procedures

Assist with testing software programmes written by programmers for internal use

Assist with balance sheet reconciliations

Be vigilant in writing manuals for software programmes developed by our programmers

Assist on credit checks for would be or available clients

Account management for new and existing customers

Following up deliveries to check if everything is working well

Assist in checking the necessary monthly updates for our website

Being able to assist the sales team with their bookkeeping issues

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Skills / Qualifications:

Education: BA/BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting Management, Procurement and/or Sales or any management related degree training.

Proficient in ICT, good typing speed is recommended

Training in Accounting or Bookkeeping. (show evidence)

Excellent in English language, both oral and written

Self-confident and a good communicator

Both able to work in a team and have strong leadership talents

Be able to undertake other tasks or duties as assigned by management

The applicant to have B grade or above in all his/her main subjects of training. (send transcripts as evidence)

Salary: Internship package of Kshs.15,000.00 per month

Working hours: To work between 9:00a.m. to 17:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your resume and application letter indicating your experience to info.tradestar@gmail.com.

Documents to send

Application letter in pdf format saved as your name_Appl

Curriculum Vitae in pdf format hold your name saved as your name_CV

All college transcripts showing grades for the years tertiary training

NB: Only successful candidates will be contacted.