Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

Deloitte is a leading provider of world-class professional services dedicated to providing value added solutions to our clients. We take pride in our reputation for providing a globally consistent quality service, an integrated approach and world-class expertise. Deloitte is renowned for its innovative and collaborative culture, where talented people work closely with like-minded individuals to achieve collective success.

Deloitte East Africa provides seamless cross-border services to multinationals, large national enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises and the public sector, across three (3) countries in the region: Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A career with Deloitte offers you the opportunity to engage with and work alongside leading corporations within the East African region, and an opportunity to start and grow your career within a dynamic and rewarding environment. You will get the support, coaching and training needed to advance your career in Kenya and within the East Africa market.

Deloitte is seeking to fill various positions under the USAID funded Tujenge Jamii project.

About Tujenge Jamii Project

The Tujenge Jamii project is a five-year USAID funded service delivery project, providing HIV care and treatment, as well as services in the area of family planning/reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (FP/RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). The project is focused on increasing the use of county-led health and social services in four counties in Kenya, namely Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Nakuru.

Program Objectives:

Increased access and demand for quality HIV prevention services;

Increased access and demand for quality HIV treatment services;

Increased access and demand for quality FP/RMNCAH, nutrition, and WASH services;

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners, and communities to deliver quality health services.

We are seeking to recruit a dynamic, mature and result-oriented individual to fill the position of a Administrative Assistant within the project.

Responsibilities

Provides programmatic support to the project including administrative support in the development of annual and quarterly plans and preparing quarterly reports as well as assisting in development of budgets.

· Provides administrative support to the project including photocopying, and large- scale mailings.

· Assists technical staff with requests from sub county offices and other staff members.

· Coordinates technical visits, travel authorizations, expense reports, to support implementation of the project.

· Schedules meetings and meeting arrangements for the project as needed.

· Prepares documents, reports and briefing materials for consultants, staff and clients.

· Ensures documentation and reports are tracked regularly.

· Sets up and maintains the project’s electronic and physical filing system.

· Supports with prepares, presentations and graphics, for the project staff.

· Communicates with both internal and external teams as required.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Management or related field with 3-5 years’ relevant experience or

· Excellent computer skills in MS Office Suite.

· Articulate, professional and able to communicate in a clear, positive manner with clients and staff.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Kiswahili

· Prior experience in a non- governmental organization (NGO) preferred.

· Good planning and organizational skills.

· Experience in program management procedures

How to apply

Click here to apply

Please note that candidates that do not attach their resumes and academic credentials will not be considered.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not ask individuals to pay any fees or money as part of the recruitment process.