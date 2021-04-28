Job Title: IT/Admin Officer

Location: Nairobi 

Responsibilities

  • Answering customer questions, providing information, taking and processing orders and addressing complaints
  • Answering phone calls and calling customers and vendors to follow up on appointments and deliveries.
  • Operate multi-line phone system.
  • Compiling, maintaining and updating company records.
  • Handling company information and documents with utmost discreet and confidentiality. 
  • Managing office inventory and working with suppliers to ensure the regular supply of office materials
  • Setting up appointments, scheduling meetings, distributing reports and managing the correspondence between the office and external bodies.
  • Compiling and maintaining records of office business transactions.
  • Operating office equipment including printers, copiers, fax machines and multimedia instruments.
  • Preparation and submission of tenders both online/electronically and physically.
  • Taking or processing orders for a product or service.
  • Handle and resolve customer complaints.

Qualifications

  • Diploma or equivalent required field
  • Previous experience in a secretarial role is added advantage.
  • Excellent organizational, time management and communication skills
  • Ability to use word processing applications and document management software. 
  • Working knowledge of basic bookkeeping.
  • Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability.
  • Ability to prepare stock inventory and process office bills.

How to apply

Share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the title “Admin Officer” before the 5TH of May 2021. Shortlisting will be continuous until vacancy is filled.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply