Job Title: IT/Admin Officer

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Answering customer questions, providing information, taking and processing orders and addressing complaints

Answering phone calls and calling customers and vendors to follow up on appointments and deliveries.

Operate multi-line phone system.

Compiling, maintaining and updating company records.

Handling company information and documents with utmost discreet and confidentiality.

Managing office inventory and working with suppliers to ensure the regular supply of office materials

Setting up appointments, scheduling meetings, distributing reports and managing the correspondence between the office and external bodies.

Compiling and maintaining records of office business transactions.

Operating office equipment including printers, copiers, fax machines and multimedia instruments.

Preparation and submission of tenders both online/electronically and physically.

Taking or processing orders for a product or service.

Handle and resolve customer complaints.

Qualifications

Diploma or equivalent required field

Previous experience in a secretarial role is added advantage.

Excellent organizational, time management and communication skills

Ability to use word processing applications and document management software.

Working knowledge of basic bookkeeping.

Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability.

Ability to prepare stock inventory and process office bills.

How to apply

Share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the title “Admin Officer” before the 5TH of May 2021. Shortlisting will be continuous until vacancy is filled.