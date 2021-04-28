Job Title: IT/Admin Officer
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
- Answering customer questions, providing information, taking and processing orders and addressing complaints
- Answering phone calls and calling customers and vendors to follow up on appointments and deliveries.
- Operate multi-line phone system.
- Compiling, maintaining and updating company records.
- Handling company information and documents with utmost discreet and confidentiality.
- Managing office inventory and working with suppliers to ensure the regular supply of office materials
- Setting up appointments, scheduling meetings, distributing reports and managing the correspondence between the office and external bodies.
- Compiling and maintaining records of office business transactions.
- Operating office equipment including printers, copiers, fax machines and multimedia instruments.
- Preparation and submission of tenders both online/electronically and physically.
- Taking or processing orders for a product or service.
- Handle and resolve customer complaints.
Qualifications
- Diploma or equivalent required field
- Previous experience in a secretarial role is added advantage.
- Excellent organizational, time management and communication skills
- Ability to use word processing applications and document management software.
- Working knowledge of basic bookkeeping.
- Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability.
- Ability to prepare stock inventory and process office bills.
How to apply
Share your updated CV to recruiterkenya@gmail.com with the title “Admin Officer” before the 5TH of May 2021. Shortlisting will be continuous until vacancy is filled.