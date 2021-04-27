Job Title: HR and Administration Manager
Location: Nairobi
Profile Introduction: Our client an established food manufacturer seeks to bring on board a HR and Administration Manager.
The role focuses on providing direction and guidance to the management on strategic staffing plans, performance management, compensation, benefits, learning & development, budget, compliance and labour relations.
The role holder will ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the company’s human resources including driving a positive culture of performance and result delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for seamless HR operations including timely communication, issue resolution and guidance on matters affecting HR and other Business operations.
- Responsible for the company compliance tracker (Legal & Statutory, labor laws, CBA) including necessary permits / licenses based on renewals
- Develop/Review policies and procedures in line with applicable laws and HR Best practices.
- Leading the change management and creating a conducive culture of performance and result delivery.
- Responsible for filling staffing gaps through identification of need or Job Role and onboarding with preference to promoting internal staff over external recruitments.
- Developing a fit for purpose HR strategy aligned to business goals. Establish clear milestones for delivery and focus on timely execution of strategy to deliver exemplary performance.
- Develop and Drive cost management initiatives across the company throughsustainable initiatives around Labour costs, Environment, Health, Safety and conducive work life balance.
- Manage employee welfare, leave and payroll
- Develop systems and mechanism for succession planning, knowledge transfers and continuous learning and skill upgradation.
- Responsible for HR risk identification and put in place mitigation measures
- Develop performance management system and tools that support a performance driven culture, while empowering line managers to own and drive the system.
- Develop leadership and management development programs with tracking systems in place for all staff in line with business needs
- Ensure all line manager KPI’s contain people element and offer guidance and support in delivering people management agenda
- Monitoring and follow up on weekly and monthly departmental staff briefing minutes, action points and responsibility
- Business transformation & innovation, drive culture of innovation and identify key areas to transform the business to appreciate contribution and value of human capital
- Labour cost management through shift management to maintain costs within budget
- Overtime management to ensure all accrued overtime are preapproved and paid in a timely manner
- Ensure all staff monthly performance reviews and score cards are done and sent to HR and quarterly Performance reviews are also done.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree in HR /Business Management
- At least Five (5) years’ experience in a similar role
- IHRM/ CHRP (K) certification
- Experience in FMCG/ Manufacturing industry in the same capacity
How to Apply
If you are qualified and up to the challenge, please apply by sending an email to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke with the subject Human Resource and Administration Manager by Wednesday, 5th May 2021 by 5pm.
Kindly attach your CV in word format.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.