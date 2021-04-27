Job Title: HR and Administration Manager

Location: Nairobi

Profile Introduction: Our client an established food manufacturer seeks to bring on board a HR and Administration Manager.

The role focuses on providing direction and guidance to the management on strategic staffing plans, performance management, compensation, benefits, learning & development, budget, compliance and labour relations.

The role holder will ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the company’s human resources including driving a positive culture of performance and result delivery.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for seamless HR operations including timely communication, issue resolution and guidance on matters affecting HR and other Business operations.

Responsible for the company compliance tracker (Legal & Statutory, labor laws, CBA) including necessary permits / licenses based on renewals

Develop/Review policies and procedures in line with applicable laws and HR Best practices.

Leading the change management and creating a conducive culture of performance and result delivery.

Responsible for filling staffing gaps through identification of need or Job Role and onboarding with preference to promoting internal staff over external recruitments.

Developing a fit for purpose HR strategy aligned to business goals. Establish clear milestones for delivery and focus on timely execution of strategy to deliver exemplary performance.

Develop and Drive cost management initiatives across the company throughsustainable initiatives around Labour costs, Environment, Health, Safety and conducive work life balance.

Manage employee welfare, leave and payroll

Develop systems and mechanism for succession planning, knowledge transfers and continuous learning and skill upgradation.

Responsible for HR risk identification and put in place mitigation measures

Develop performance management system and tools that support a performance driven culture, while empowering line managers to own and drive the system.

Develop leadership and management development programs with tracking systems in place for all staff in line with business needs

Ensure all line manager KPI’s contain people element and offer guidance and support in delivering people management agenda

Monitoring and follow up on weekly and monthly departmental staff briefing minutes, action points and responsibility

Business transformation & innovation, drive culture of innovation and identify key areas to transform the business to appreciate contribution and value of human capital

Labour cost management through shift management to maintain costs within budget

Overtime management to ensure all accrued overtime are preapproved and paid in a timely manner

Ensure all staff monthly performance reviews and score cards are done and sent to HR and quarterly Performance reviews are also done.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in HR /Business Management

At least Five (5) years’ experience in a similar role

IHRM/ CHRP (K) certification

Experience in FMCG/ Manufacturing industry in the same capacity

How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge, please apply by sending an email to vacancies@stratostaff.co.ke with the subject Human Resource and Administration Manager by Wednesday, 5th May 2021 by 5pm.

Kindly attach your CV in word format.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.