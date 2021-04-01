ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER CADET – ONE (1) POST- V/NO. 68/2021

Gross Salary: Ksh. 121,851 – 185,534 p.m PSC 4

(Salary includes 60% basic pay and 40% allowances) Annual leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the Commission.

Terms of service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance

Qualifications

For appointment, a candidate must have a Bachelors degree in Public Administration, Public Policy and Administration, Political Science, or comparable qualification in a social science discipline from a university recognized in Kenya;

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

Supervision of lower cadre staff in general office, support staff services and drivers;

Initial action on annual performance targets setting, training needs for drivers and support staff and performance appraisal;

Initial action on drafting of internal memos and correspondences of routine and administrative nature;

Supervision of transport services in the Commission including drivers and cleanliness and serviceability of vehicles;

Initial action on daily fuel requisitions to Commission vehicles and preparation of automated monthly fuel returns;

Initiate requisitions for routine maintenance and repairs of motor vehicle repairs including follow up on repair inspections from dealers and private approved garages;

Preparation of monthly vehicles’ returns as per prescribed automated formats including monthly inventory of motor vehicles and cycles in the Commission;

Monthly and quarterly reports on fuel and R&M expenditures for vehicles including follow up on payments for services/repairs rendered;

Digitization of transport records, management of vehicles and transport services;

Custodian of the KRA Registration Books, operational log – books (GP 55), operational files, duplicate keys, spare tools and other items for the Commission’s vehicles;

Initial action on annual budget requirements for fuel and R&M for Commission’s vehicles;

Initial action and follow up on accident reports on Commissions’ GK vehicles;

Supervision of facilities, equipment, support, cleaning and catering services in offices and Commission board rooms including office security;

Taking minutes for administrative and middle level management meetings; and

Any other duties as may be instructed

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke Please Note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Applications should reach the Commission on 12th April 2021 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)

