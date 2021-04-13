BRAC is a development success story, born in Bangladesh and expanding into 10 other developing countries in Asia and Africa. It spreads anti-poverty solutions making it a global leader in providing opportunities for the world’s poor.

With a holistic approach that uses a wide array of interventions including microfinance, education, healthcare, legal services and more, BRAC invests in communities’ own human and material resources, catalyzing lasting change and creating an ecosystem in which the poor have the chance to seize control of their own lives. In February 2019, BRAC was ranked as the number one NGO in the world for the fourth consecutive year by the Geneva-based NGO Advisor, an independent media organisation committed to highlighting innovation, impact and governance in the non-profit sector.

BRAC International is seeking application from competent, dynamic and self-motivated individuals to fill the following position:

Administration & Executive Assistant to Regional Director – Africa Regional Hub

The Admin and Executive Assistant will Provide effective and efficient high level executive support to the Director- Africa Region to ensure smooth program delivery. This includes administrative, logistical and information management assistance to the Director and other team members, as well as planning and coordination of team activities (meetings, workshops, travel budgets). S/he manages general administration of shared office resources and liaison with BI Africa Country Offices on any administrative related matters and liaise with the government for BRAC in local country office. This position reports to the Regional Director-Africa and requires constant interaction with senior management team in Africa Regional Office and Country Offices in Africa Region to resolve a variety of high level Administrative issues from time to time

Required Competencies

Degree in Business Administration/Social Sciences or equivalent

At least 3-4 years of experience in high level Executive Assistant/Administration role from any reputed organisation preferable in multinational company or NGO.

Sound knowledge in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint E-mail and Internet

Ability to prioritise and multi-task in a fast paced environment

Ability to interface smoothly and effectively among variety of high level internal and external staff

Proactive and independent

Excellent interpersonal skills

Time management skills

Proficiency in written and verbal communication skills in both English and Swahili

Employment type: Contractual

Salary: Negotiable

Job Location: BRAC International Regional Office Nairobi – Kenya

How To Apply

If you feel you are the right match for the above mentioned position, please follow the application instructions accordingly:

External candidates Email your CV with a letter of interest mentioning educational grades, years of experience, current and expected salary at recruitmentAfrica.bi@brac.net

Please mention the name of the position you are applying for.

Only complete applications will be accepted and short listed candidates will be contacted.

BRAC is committed to safeguarding children, young people and adults, and expects all employees and volunteers to share the same commitment. We believe every stakeholder and every member of the communities we work with has the right to be protected from all forms of harm, abuse, neglect, harassment, and exploitation – regardless of age, race, religion, and gender, status as an individual with a disability or ethnic origin. Therefore, our recruitment policy and procedure include extensive background checks and disclosure of criminal records in order to ensure safeguarding to the fullest extent.

BRAC is an equal opportunities employer