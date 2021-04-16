Friday, April 16, 2021 – Raila Odinga and his wife Ida hosted acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda at their palatial home in Karen after she paid them a courtesy call on Thursday.

Although the motive of the visit is still unclear, the former prime minister revealed that Kananu had presented them a gift in the form of goats.

“Mama Ida and I were pleased to host Nairobi Deputy Governor and acting Governor Ann Kananu Mwenda.

“Thank you for the gift of goats,” Raila wrote.

Kananu rose through the ranks to become the Governor of Nairobi after Mike Sonko was impeached by the county assembly.

She is considered a product of the handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST