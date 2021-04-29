Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide, fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities.

Job Title: Accounts Assistant

General Description: Reporting to the Accountant, the successful candidate will help the Accounts Department to do the duties of accounting nature with the team in the delivery of services efficiently and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

Ensuring effective administration of petty cash.

Proper handling of petty.

Petty cash disbursement.

Preparation of daily detailed cash analysis.

Daily posting of the cash sales in the QuickBooks system. Upon approval of the daily cash analysis by the chief accountant.

Posting of petty cash expenses in the QuickBooks system.

Preparation of sales reports

Job Requirement

A Degree in Bachelor of Commerce or Business Management – Accounting Option.

At least CPA 2 Holder.

MUST be QuickBooks literate.

Comfortable with computer applications

Customer friendly.

Ability to multitask

Transparent and honest

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title and town location on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 12th May 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”