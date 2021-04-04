World Vision Kenya is a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Our programmes are spread across in most parts of Kenya.

OVC DREAMS – Tumikia Mtoto Project

We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following position:

Job Title: Accountant Payables – Tumikia Mtoto Project

Reporting to: Finance and Administration Manager

Work Location: Nairobi / Kiambu

Purpose of position: To provide financial technical support to the Tumikia Mtoto Project ensuring prudent cash management, timely payments and cash disbursements in line with the donor and WVI policies.

Major Responsibilities

Processing of financial payments 35%

Ensure timely processing of payments to service providers

Timely facilitation of staff with advance requests for smooth operations

Review M-pesa requests from the various requesters for completeness of documentation.

Validate M-pesa requests using Safaricom portal, make necessary corrections in liaison with the requestors

File the final payment reports from Safaricom portal

Financial management and staff support 30%

Manage and address service providers queries with regards to payments

Process petty cash requests as needed

Analyze and submit exempted taxes (VAT) for refund based on USAID guidelines.

Build capacity of staff and service providers on payment system requirements and changes.

Prepare timely invoices for submission to the donor

Timely and accurate booking of received income.

Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Accounts 20%

Undertake reconciliation of receivable and payables accounts for the program:

Constantly monitor balance sheet account balances

Follow up for timely accounting and facilitate booking of staff advances.

Match transaction amounts in the balance sheet accounts

Prepare monthly reconciliation statements for the balance sheet accounts

Risk Management 10%

Identify risks associated with the role for inclusion in Riskconnect and advice on mitigation measures.

Support grant project audits according to the donor requirements.

Support timely implementation of findings and recommendations from audits and various accountability mechanisms

Ensure the grant operate within WV internal control systems to mitigate risks and ensure accountability.

Actively participating in project start up workshops to ensure financial aspect of projects are fully understood.

Other 5%

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor or designee from time to time

Attend and lead daily devotions.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Minimum 4 years of relevant accounting experience

Demonstrated ability to work under minimal supervision

Experience in electronic payments and mobile money transactions

Knowledgeable on USAID grant financial management

Advanced excel and analytical skills

Minimum of a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting/ Finance, Economics or Business related field from a recognized university

Professional qualifications in CPA (K) or ACCA finalist

Practical experience of using SUN system accounting Software is preferred

Knowledge and experience in ERP.

Experience working for an INGO is preferred

Application Procedure

For more information on the job and application procedure, please visit: https://careers.wvi.org/job-opportunities-in-africa and submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names pf three referees, current Police Clearance Certificate or proof of application for the same will be required during interviews.

Application deadline is April 11, 2021 at midnight.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

World Vision is a child focused organization and upholds the rights and wellbeing of children.

Our recruitment and selection procedures include screening and background checking for child abuse related offenses.

World Vision is an equal opportunity employer.

World Vision does not use employment agencies nor does it charge money for recruitment, interviews, or medical checks.

More information about vacancies can be found on our official careers page https://careers.wvi.org/.

You will be required to produce a current (within 3 months) Original Police Clearance Certificate or waiting receipt during interview in case you are shortlisted

