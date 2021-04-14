Job Vacancy: Unit Accountant – Juba

Our Client is a Group of Companies; it has proudly diversified into Construction, Oil and Gas, Infrastructure, Food processing, Microfinance and Real estate industries

Location: Juba, South Sudan

Role: Unit Accountant

Salary: USD 1,500 (net)

Report To: Chief Finance Officer

Responsibilities

Compile and analyze financial information to prepare financial statements including monthly and annual accounts ensure financial records are maintained in compliance with accepted policies and procedures

Make certain all financial reporting deadlines are met

Reconcile & maintain balance sheet accounts and prepare financial management reports

Resolve accounting discrepancies and irregularities

Continuous management and support of budget and forecast activities

Prepare tax computations and returns as well as monitor and support taxation requirements.

Prepare for financial audit and coordinate the audit process

Evaluate and advise on business operations including revenue and expenditure trends, financial commitments and future revenues

Monthly closings & preparation of monthly financial statements and reports

Prepare analysis of accounts as requested, Account/bank reconciliations

Assist in preparing monthly, annual budgets and forecasts and assist with payroll administration

Monitor and resolve bank issues including fee anomalies and check differences

Review and process expense reports

Assist with implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures

Ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations and integrity of financial data

Administer accounts receivable and accounts payable

Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines

Any other reasonable duties

Professional and Academic Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree

Accounting Qualification

ERP accounting software knowledge

Minimum work Experience

At least 5 years of work experience in an accounting role within a busy work environment

Preference will be given to those who have worked in Juba

Kenyan and Ugandan Nationals are encouraged to apply

NB: Must be willing to relocate to Juba

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Unit Accountant – Juba) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 17th April 2021.