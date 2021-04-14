Job Vacancy: Unit Accountant – Juba
Our Client is a Group of Companies; it has proudly diversified into Construction, Oil and Gas, Infrastructure, Food processing, Microfinance and Real estate industries
Location: Juba, South Sudan
Role: Unit Accountant
Salary: USD 1,500 (net)
Report To: Chief Finance Officer
Responsibilities
- Compile and analyze financial information to prepare financial statements including monthly and annual accounts ensure financial records are maintained in compliance with accepted policies and procedures
- Make certain all financial reporting deadlines are met
- Reconcile & maintain balance sheet accounts and prepare financial management reports
- Resolve accounting discrepancies and irregularities
- Continuous management and support of budget and forecast activities
- Prepare tax computations and returns as well as monitor and support taxation requirements.
- Prepare for financial audit and coordinate the audit process
- Evaluate and advise on business operations including revenue and expenditure trends, financial commitments and future revenues
- Monthly closings & preparation of monthly financial statements and reports
- Prepare analysis of accounts as requested, Account/bank reconciliations
- Assist in preparing monthly, annual budgets and forecasts and assist with payroll administration
- Monitor and resolve bank issues including fee anomalies and check differences
- Review and process expense reports
- Assist with implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures
- Ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations and integrity of financial data
- Administer accounts receivable and accounts payable
- Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines
- Any other reasonable duties
Professional and Academic Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s Degree
- Accounting Qualification
- ERP accounting software knowledge
Minimum work Experience
- At least 5 years of work experience in an accounting role within a busy work environment
- Preference will be given to those who have worked in Juba
- Kenyan and Ugandan Nationals are encouraged to apply
NB: Must be willing to relocate to Juba
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Unit Accountant – Juba) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 17th April 2021.