Job Title: Stock Accountant
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: KShs 50,000 – 60,000
Job Location: Nairobi
Summary: A manufacturing company in Mlolongo is looking to hire an inventory stock accountant.
He/she will be mandated to develop inventory analysis reports, analyzing variances, verifying accurate standard costs and monitoring inventory transactions.
He will work closely with Accounts, warehouse and stores department to assist in the improvement of internal controls related to inventory and reconciling inventory accounts to the general ledger.
Responsibilities
- Forecast supply and demand to prevent overstocking and running out-of-stock
- Enter purchase details (supplier’s information, invoices and pricing) into internal databases
- Place orders to replenish merchandise as needed
- Oversee storage of products, particularly of fragile items
- Supervise loaders, dispatch and drivers
- Coordinate regular inventory audits
- Keep updated inventory records
- Prepare monthly and quarterly stock reports for submission to the management
Qualifications:
- B/Com Accounting or Finance
- CPAs & Computer Literacy, Excel
- Experience with ERP
- Excellent analytical skills and time management
- Integrity and ability to handle confidentiality
- At least 3 years working experience as a stock accountant in a busy manufacturing company
- Good Accounting background
- Good analytical skills
- Detail Oriented/Attention to details
- Ability to Multitask
- Computer Skills
- Report writing skills
How to Apply
If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.