Job Title: Stock Accountant

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KShs 50,000 – 60,000

Job Location: Nairobi

Summary: A manufacturing company in Mlolongo is looking to hire an inventory stock accountant.

He/she will be mandated to develop inventory analysis reports, analyzing variances, verifying accurate standard costs and monitoring inventory transactions.

He will work closely with Accounts, warehouse and stores department to assist in the improvement of internal controls related to inventory and reconciling inventory accounts to the general ledger.

Responsibilities

Forecast supply and demand to prevent overstocking and running out-of-stock

Enter purchase details (supplier’s information, invoices and pricing) into internal databases

Place orders to replenish merchandise as needed

Oversee storage of products, particularly of fragile items

Supervise loaders, dispatch and drivers

Coordinate regular inventory audits

Keep updated inventory records

Prepare monthly and quarterly stock reports for submission to the management

Qualifications:

B/Com Accounting or Finance

CPAs & Computer Literacy, Excel

Experience with ERP

Excellent analytical skills and time management

Integrity and ability to handle confidentiality

At least 3 years working experience as a stock accountant in a busy manufacturing company

Good Accounting background

Good analytical skills

Detail Oriented/Attention to details

Ability to Multitask

Computer Skills

Report writing skills

How to Apply

If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.