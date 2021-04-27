Job Title: Senior Accountant

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KShs 70,000 – 100,000

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Summary: Our client a manufacturing company along Mombasa road is looking to fill the role of a Senior Accountant with good accounting experience in a busy manufacturing company.

The jobholder will report to the general manager and manage the busy accounting department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and record asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analyzing account information.

Maintain and balance subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions; resolving discrepancies.

Maintain general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.

Summarize financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements like management accounts monthly

Avoid legal challenges by complying with legal requirements.

Provide leadership in the Accounts department

Protect organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results

Analyze financial information and summarize financial status

Review and suggest ways to improve overall efficiency and spending of the company

Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures

Spearhead debt collection and ensure the debt level are well managed

Balance the debt and credit levels of the company and ensure smooth operation

Prepare the company annual budget and manage monthly departmental budgets

Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process

Provide input into department’s goal setting process

Prepare financial statements and produce budgets according to schedule

Oversee tax audits and tax returns

Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance

Support month-end and year-end close process

Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

Liaise with the management to improve financial procedures

Any other duties which may be given to you from time to time

Requirements:

CPA (K) graduate

Degree in Finance /Accounting or strategic management shall be an added advantage

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting in FMCG Environment – At least 1 year in a senior role

Female candidates are encouraged to apply for diversity in the department

Knowledge of Quick books ,Sage, Pastel accounting packages or ERP system

Strong analytical, communication and leadership skills

Competent accounting and control skills related to project entities

Proven administrative, leadership and management ability in the areas of strategic planning and organizational development

Ability to develop, monitor and maintain management information systems and procedures

Experience of financial responsibility for a budget

Ability to work on own initiative and under pressure

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com.

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.