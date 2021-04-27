Job Title: Senior Accountant

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KShs 70,000 – 100,000

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Summary: Our client a manufacturing company along Mombasa road is looking to fill the role of a Senior Accountant with good accounting experience in a busy manufacturing company.

The jobholder will report to the general manager and manage the busy accounting department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare and record asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
  • Maintain and balance subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions; resolving discrepancies.
  • Maintain general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
  • Summarize financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements like management accounts monthly
  • Avoid legal challenges by complying with legal requirements.
  • Provide leadership in the Accounts department
  • Protect organization’s value by keeping information confidential.
  • Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results
  • Analyze financial information and summarize financial status
  • Review and suggest ways to improve overall efficiency and spending of the company
  • Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures
  • Spearhead debt collection and ensure the debt level are well managed
  • Balance the debt and credit levels of the company and ensure smooth operation
  • Prepare the company annual budget and manage monthly departmental budgets
  • Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process
  • Provide input into department’s goal setting process
  • Prepare financial statements and produce budgets according to schedule
  • Oversee tax audits and tax returns
  • Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance
  • Support month-end and year-end close process
  • Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
  • Liaise with the management to improve financial procedures
  • Any other duties which may be given to you from time to time

Requirements:

  • CPA (K) graduate
  • Degree in Finance /Accounting or strategic management shall be an added advantage
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting in FMCG Environment – At least 1 year in a senior role
  • Female candidates are encouraged to apply for diversity in the department
  • Knowledge of Quick books ,Sage, Pastel accounting packages or ERP system
  • Strong analytical, communication and leadership skills
  • Competent accounting and control skills related to project entities
  • Proven administrative, leadership and management ability in the areas of strategic planning and organizational development
  • Ability to develop, monitor and maintain management information systems and procedures
  • Experience of financial responsibility for a budget
  • Ability to work on own initiative and under pressure

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com.

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

