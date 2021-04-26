Job Title: Payables Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Minimum Qualification Requirements

  • The candidates should have at least a degree in Accounts or any Finance related course and professional qualification
  • At least three years relevant work experience
  • Experience in health care industry is an added advantage
  • Should be a self-driven and highly motivated person
  • Must have good interpersonal skills and teamwork

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5.00pm on Monday 10th May 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply