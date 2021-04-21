Major function.

To ensure accurate financial accounting & reporting of the financial progress of projects, investigate variances, post expenses, and ensure that various projects billings are issued and payments made in accordance with WWF Kenya financial policies and procedures.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Business field such as accounting, finance, strategic management, etc.,

CPA III

Experience:

3 years of experience in projects finance and accounting & reporting;

Experienced in financial budgeting and strategy; business evaluation and advice, risk management and corporate governance, managed statutory requirements¸ financial accounting and reporting;

How to apply

Please apply with your CV and cover letter as one file with the Job Title of Position Applied for on the subject line to the HR & Administration Manager, WWF- Kenya: hresource@wwfkenya.org to be received not later than 15th May 2021. We will not accept applications without a CV and cover letter.