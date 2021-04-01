Job Title: Accountant – Manufacturing

Industry: Paint Manufacturing

Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi

Salary: Competitive

Our client is among the leading Manufacturing Companies in Kenya with decades of experience in dealing with a wide range of paint products. They are looking to hire a Cost Accountant with excellent organizational and analytical skills.

To ensure success, you should be confident, professional and meticulous with a keen interest in cost-efficient operations of the organization. Top candidates will have outstanding presentation and report-writing skills, with the ability to work on their own initiative and as part of a team.

Cost Accountant Roles & Responsibilities;

  • Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents and records of the organization.
  • Analyze and recommend costs and cost savings.
  • Prepare and complete internal cost audits.
  • Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.
  • Analyze the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.
  • Analyze any changes in products produced in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.
  • Analyze manufacturing costs and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
  • Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.
  • Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.
  • Assist in audits and general ledger preparation.
  • Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.
  • Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.
  • Preparation of an error free and accurate contribution, gross profit and EBITDA analysis on a monthly basis.
  • New product costing from time to time as well as scenario-based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)
  • Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.
  • Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly (Contribution Margin / GP Margin / EBITDA margin)
  • Creation and adjustment of bill of material in ERP system.

Cost Accountant Skills & Qualifications;

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field.
  • Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.
  • At least Three (3) years of Cost Accounting work experience (essential).
  • Must have prior experience in Manufacturing.
  • Sound understanding of Accounting principles.
  • Solid cost systems background.
  • Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
  • Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Excellent report-writing, communication and IT skills.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Thursday 8th April 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accountant – Manufacturing.

