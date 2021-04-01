Job Title: Accountant – Manufacturing

Industry: Paint Manufacturing

Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi

Salary: Competitive

Our client is among the leading Manufacturing Companies in Kenya with decades of experience in dealing with a wide range of paint products. They are looking to hire a Cost Accountant with excellent organizational and analytical skills.

To ensure success, you should be confident, professional and meticulous with a keen interest in cost-efficient operations of the organization. Top candidates will have outstanding presentation and report-writing skills, with the ability to work on their own initiative and as part of a team.

Cost Accountant Roles & Responsibilities;

Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents and records of the organization.

Analyze and recommend costs and cost savings.

Prepare and complete internal cost audits.

Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.

Analyze the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.

Analyze any changes in products produced in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.

Analyze manufacturing costs and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.

Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.

Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.

Assist in audits and general ledger preparation.

Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.

Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.

Preparation of an error free and accurate contribution, gross profit and EBITDA analysis on a monthly basis.

New product costing from time to time as well as scenario-based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)

Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.

Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly (Contribution Margin / GP Margin / EBITDA margin)

Creation and adjustment of bill of material in ERP system.

Cost Accountant Skills & Qualifications;

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.

At least Three (3) years of Cost Accounting work experience (essential).

Must have prior experience in Manufacturing.

Sound understanding of Accounting principles.

Solid cost systems background.

Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent report-writing, communication and IT skills.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Thursday 8th April 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accountant – Manufacturing.

