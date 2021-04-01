Job Title: Accountant – Manufacturing
Industry: Paint Manufacturing
Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi
Salary: Competitive
Our client is among the leading Manufacturing Companies in Kenya with decades of experience in dealing with a wide range of paint products. They are looking to hire a Cost Accountant with excellent organizational and analytical skills.
To ensure success, you should be confident, professional and meticulous with a keen interest in cost-efficient operations of the organization. Top candidates will have outstanding presentation and report-writing skills, with the ability to work on their own initiative and as part of a team.
Cost Accountant Roles & Responsibilities;
- Develop and maintain the cost accounting system, documents and records of the organization.
- Analyze and recommend costs and cost savings.
- Prepare and complete internal cost audits.
- Comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for financial statements.
- Analyze the data collected and log a detailed record of the results.
- Analyze any changes in products produced in order to determine what effect it has on the cost.
- Analyze manufacturing costs and prepare regular reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
- Make estimates of new and proposed product costs.
- Provide management with reports that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.
- Assist in audits and general ledger preparation.
- Conduct physical inventories and monitor the cycle count program.
- Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.
- Preparation of an error free and accurate contribution, gross profit and EBITDA analysis on a monthly basis.
- New product costing from time to time as well as scenario-based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)
- Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.
- Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly (Contribution Margin / GP Margin / EBITDA margin)
- Creation and adjustment of bill of material in ERP system.
Cost Accountant Skills & Qualifications;
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field.
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.
- At least Three (3) years of Cost Accounting work experience (essential).
- Must have prior experience in Manufacturing.
- Sound understanding of Accounting principles.
- Solid cost systems background.
- Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
- Meticulous attention to detail with superb organizational skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent report-writing, communication and IT skills.
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Thursday 8th April 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accountant – Manufacturing.