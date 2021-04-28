Job Title: Senior Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Senior Accountant will be accountable for the management and statutory reporting for Centum Investment Company Limited and Group Consolidation.

Responsibilities

Planning and Forecasting

Prepare annual budgets for Centum Investments Company Plc and the Group ‘s Consolidated budgets .

Prepare monthly performance reports for the company and quarterly consolidated performance reports for the Group, with accompanying analysis and commentary of the performance against budgets, long-term strategy, and prior year.

Prepare monthly forecasts for the company and quarterly consolidated forecasts for the Group, with accompanying analysis and commentary of the forecasts against budgets and the long-term strategy and prior year.

Prepare Company and Consolidated Board papers relating to budgets, forecasts, and performance

Assist in the preparation of Adhoc financial analysis and technical papers as and when requested by the executive management

Working Capital Management

Monitor payables, negotiate with suppliers on credit and payment terms, allocate collections to maturing obligations for the company and other entities within the group.

Review weekly cash flow forecasts and update with actuals on a continuous basis for the company and other entities within the group.

Finance Operations

Provide assurance to accounting and supporting systems in use by each of the entities that the Senior Accountant is responsible for. Ensure that all reports are issued from the accounting and supporting systems. Lead customization and integration efforts to make accounting and supporting systems are fit for purpose in relation to the business needs. Address all system issues with the service providers

Provide assurance to accounting and supporting systems in use by each of the entities that the Senior Accountant is responsible for . Ensure that all reports are issued from the accounting and supporting systems. Lead customization and integration efforts to make accounting and supporting systems are fit for purpose in relation to the business needs. Address all system issues with the service providers Procurement: Ensure that all procurement is done as per the procurement policy and report on non-compliance

Ensure that all procurement is done as per the procurement policy and report on non-compliance

Supervise accountants in maintaining the GL, Regular GL validation, Receivables processing, Payables processing, Payroll processing, Tax accounting and payments, bank reconciliations, and other period-end procedures

Statutory reporting

Assist in the preparation of half-year and full-year company and consolidated financial statements and reports;

Prepare company and consolidated financial analysis and commentary for the Board

Risk Management

Work closely with the Risk department, Business Unit leaders, and subsidiary managing directors in identifying key risks facing the various businesses. Work with the risk department to update the risk register on an ongoing basis

Design risk mitigation measures including strengthening the ICS, risk shifting, and insurance

Ensure that all entities responsible are in full compliance with tax, regulatory and legal requirements. Liaise with relevant parties to identify, report and remediate any cases of non-compliance

Provide information and explanations during internal audits

Act on findings and recommendations of both the internal and external auditors

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field

Chartered Accountant and a Member of ICPAK, ACCA or similar association

4 years of audit or accounting experience.

Big 4 audit experience is an added advantage

How to apply

Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV

Click here to apply

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

Centum Investment Company Plc is an Equal Opportunity Employer.