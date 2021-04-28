Job Title: Senior Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The Senior Accountant will be accountable for the management and statutory reporting for Centum Investment Company Limited and Group Consolidation.
Responsibilities
Planning and Forecasting
- Prepare annual budgets for Centum Investments Company Plc and the Group ‘s Consolidated budgets .
- Prepare monthly performance reports for the company and quarterly consolidated performance reports for the Group, with accompanying analysis and commentary of the performance against budgets, long-term strategy, and prior year.
- Prepare monthly forecasts for the company and quarterly consolidated forecasts for the Group, with accompanying analysis and commentary of the forecasts against budgets and the long-term strategy and prior year.
- Prepare Company and Consolidated Board papers relating to budgets, forecasts, and performance
- Assist in the preparation of Adhoc financial analysis and technical papers as and when requested by the executive management
Working Capital Management
- Monitor payables, negotiate with suppliers on credit and payment terms, allocate collections to maturing obligations for the company and other entities within the group.
- Review weekly cash flow forecasts and update with actuals on a continuous basis for the company and other entities within the group.
Finance Operations
- Accounting System Assurance: Provide assurance to accounting and supporting systems in use by each of the entities that the Senior Accountant is responsible for . Ensure that all reports are issued from the accounting and supporting systems. Lead customization and integration efforts to make accounting and supporting systems are fit for purpose in relation to the business needs. Address all system issues with the service providers
- Procurement: Ensure that all procurement is done as per the procurement policy and report on non-compliance
- Monthly tax filing: Maintain Chart of Accounts, Regular GL validation, Receivables processing, Payables processing, Payroll processing, Tax accounting and payments, bank reconciliations,
- Transactions processing: Supervise accountants in maintaining the GL, Regular GL validation, Receivables processing, Payables processing, Payroll processing, Tax accounting and payments, bank reconciliations, and other period-end procedures
Statutory reporting
- Assist in the preparation of half-year and full-year company and consolidated financial statements and reports;
- Prepare company and consolidated financial analysis and commentary for the Board
Risk Management
- Work closely with the Risk department, Business Unit leaders, and subsidiary managing directors in identifying key risks facing the various businesses. Work with the risk department to update the risk register on an ongoing basis
- Design risk mitigation measures including strengthening the ICS, risk shifting, and insurance
- Ensure that all entities responsible are in full compliance with tax, regulatory and legal requirements. Liaise with relevant parties to identify, report and remediate any cases of non-compliance
- Provide information and explanations during internal audits
- Act on findings and recommendations of both the internal and external auditors
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field
- Chartered Accountant and a Member of ICPAK, ACCA or similar association
- 4 years of audit or accounting experience.
- Big 4 audit experience is an added advantage
How to apply
Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV
Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
Centum Investment Company Plc is an Equal Opportunity Employer.