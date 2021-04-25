Vacant Position: Stock Accountant

Vajas Manufacturers Limited, a 100 Top Brand firm in the country and one of the largest companies in the promotional products industry.

We are passionate about helping our clients make powerful impressions using customer merchandise and apparel.

We operate through two divisions, Screen Printing and Embroidery Brand Solutions:

Job Purpose: To ensure proper management of all inventories and ensure that correct physical stocks are reported and always reconciled with the SAP Inventory balances for all the warehouses.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist in maintaining accurate stock listings.

Facilitate and participate in monthly and annual stock counts.

Perform monthly stock reconciliations of physical counts against system for all categories of inventory and highlight variances to the management.

Develop, implement and enforce inventory policies, procedures, adopt appropriate technology, SAP workflows and internal controls

Report shortfalls and surplus inventory, weekly and monthly for replenishment;

Ensure that goods received by warehouse are matched with the actual invoices from the suppliers;

Reconcile stock deliveries with purchase orders and or agreed contract terms, and raise non-conformity reports where applicable;

Ensure that finished goods dispatched to the customers are matched with the actual invoices issued to the customers;

Coordinate with warehouse team to implement and ensure a control system to reduce damage, breakage and inventory obsolescence;

Support accurate and timely financial reporting through ensuring all stock data is updated correctly;

Manage the monthly financial close process for all categories of stock;

Ensure proper records and classification in terms of cost and quantity of all inventory items; Finished Goods, raw materials, spare parts and other consumables;

Ensure stock ledger entries are properly coded and classified;

Carry out spot checks on stock balances in the warehouse as against the system records to capture any anomalies.

Assist with the preparation of schedules and/or reports required by external auditors in connection with the audit of the annual financial statements

Regular review and reporting on Inventory Ageing analysis report and taking appropriate/recommended actions

Handle and document approved non-routine inventory transactions i.e. stock adjustments

Monitor all inventory related transactions on the SAP to ensure proper recording, completion and clean-up of incomplete transactions i.e. transfer orders, purchase orders and sales orders/return orders

Diagnose and resolve causes of inventory variances/discrepancies

Collate, document and report all variances reported during receipt of goods from suppliers/ inter warehouse transfers and ensure proper adjustments are done after approval by the CEO.

Assist the Finance Manager in other relevant tasks as assigned

Qualifications & Skills

Bachelor degree in Business / Accounting / Finance or related field or Minimum CPA -K

3 years minimum experience in manufacturing industry

Specific experience in stock accounting and management is mandatory.

Experience in stores operations/ management.

Computer literate with hands on experience in use of SAP.

Good understanding of stock-related operational and control requirements

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Team player with good communication skills

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Person of high integrity, honest and self-discipline

How to Apply

Interested candidates should urgently send their applications and CVs to email humanresource@vajas.com not later than 27th April 2021.

Due to the urgency of the positions, interviews will be on a rolling basis until the right candidates are identified.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.