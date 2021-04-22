Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Reporting to the Accounting Lead based in Toronto, with a day to day reporting to the Head of Finance & Accounting in the regional office, the Accountant will work closely with the Accounting team as well as with other departments within the Foundation to support the day to day activities as well as aspects of month-end and year-end closing. A key aspect of this role will be to improve the efficiency of the Accounting team’s processes using technology.

In addition to supporting day to day accounting activities, this role will also support the Head of Finance and Accounting with building the accounting and operations infrastructure in the regional hub as part of a multi-year growth strategy. This will include supporting the development of our systems, procedures and internal processes and helping to manage our relationships with external parties such as our bank and the local tax authorities.

As the scope and scale of our work in Africa grows, the Accounting team structure and processes will also change. Your ability to be flexible and adaptable, and your willingness to support wherever needed, are critical to our joint success.

Responsibilities

Record accounts payable transactions.

Review and process staff expense reports.

Train new staff in how to submit invoices and prepare expense reports.

Engage in all aspects of month-end and year-end closing processes including preparing and reviewing general ledger journal entries, account analysis and management reporting.

Assist in development and implementation of new processes and internal control policies.

Support external audits including preparation of working papers.

Assist in compilation of working papers for tax compliance including statutory direct and indirect tax filings and audits.

Support other departments with financial and accounting issues.

Work closely with team members to advance team goals and help meet deliverables.

Perform ad hoc projects and/or duties as required.

Qualifications

Degree or diploma in Accounting.

Minimum three (3) years of post-graduate experience in an Accounting role.

Working knowledge of technical accounting practices and experience in developing reports.

Solid understanding of accounting and reporting software. Experience with Microsoft Dynamics GP, Prophix, and Concur would be an asset.

High level of proficiency with current technology including; Microsoft Office, with an emphasis on Excel, Word, and Outlook.

Excellent business and financial analytical skills.

Excellent planning, prioritization and time management skills.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to be flexible and adaptable.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Proactive, engaged and a self-starter.

Detail-oriented and process-driven with a demonstrated ability to consistently and effectively produce high quality work.

Strong written and spoken communication skills in English required.

Professional demeanor, sensitivity with different cultures and impeccable integrity.

Excellent initiative and possess a “take charge” attitude and sense of ownership.

You are flexible, adaptable, and able to execute a range of job duties and changing priorities.

You possess excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills with the ability to articulate information to a variety of constituents across cultures.

You possess professional maturity, sensitivity with different cultures, and impeccable integrity that exemplify the Foundation’s values.

How to apply

Click here to apply

Deadline for Applications is April 27, 2021