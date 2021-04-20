JOB GROUP CPSB 06 ‘N’ (1 POST),

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 56,370 x 2,170 – 59,120 x 2,550 – 62,040 x 3,080 – 65,120 x 3,440 – 68,560 x 3,590 – 72,150 x 3,790 – 75,940 x 3,800 – 79,740 x 3,810 – 83,550 x 3,810 – 87,360 p.m.

Terms of Service: Three (3) years Renewable Contract, based on agreed performance levels,

Duties and Responsibilities

An Officer at this level will be deployed to deputize the Head of Accounting Unit or Head the following sections Budget, Debt Management and Revenue. Specific duties will entail: –

Ensuring timely and accurate preparation of quality management report;

Preparation of revenue and expenditure returns in the County as required by Treasury regulations and law;

Preparation of annual financial statements;

Undertaking ad hoc assignment relating to accounting services;

Preparation of management financial reports which include; monthly expenditure returns, monthly bank reconciliation statements. and revenue/AIA returns, cash flow statements, analysis of deposits and maintenance of up to date and accurate books of accounts;

Interpretation and implementation of financial regulations and procedures, Treasury circulars, letters and instruction;

Assist in preparation of responses to external audit reports on departmental financial matters;

Ensuring effective internal control systems;

Advice the Departments on financial matters;

Responsibility to authorize payments and sign cheques;

Verify returns, documents, vouchers, monitor revenue collection and safe guarding Government assets and records; and

Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for the Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Served in the grade of Chief Accountant, Job Group ‘CPSB 07’ (JG ‘M’) or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years;

A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) and passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination;

OR

Passed Part III of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent; and

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Please Note

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form.

All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

ALL Serving Officers in the Public Service, MUST clearly indicate: –

The Officer’s Payroll Number;

Date of first appointment;

Date of last promotion to the current grade;

Substantive designation and Job Group; and

The Officer’s respective public institution. During interviews, shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the following original documents: National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates; and where applicable; current payslip and letter of last promotion to the current grade. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification. The County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Successfully selected candidates will be required to fulfill the Chapter Six requirements of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 on integrity and leadership, before appointment.



How To Apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website http://www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before 28th April, 2021 at 11.59 P.M.

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY