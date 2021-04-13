TITLE: ACCOUNTANT

Job Description

We are looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage all accounting transactions
  • Prepare budget forecasts
  • Publish financial statements in time
  • Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
  • Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
  • Ensure timely bank payments
  • Compute taxes and prepare tax returns (VAT, withholding etc)
  • Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
  • Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
  • Audit financial transactions and documents
  • Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
  • Comply with financial policies and regulations 

Qualifications

  • Work experience as an Accountant
  • Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
  • Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks
  • Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables
  • CPA finalist
  • Must have worked in a construction company
  • Should at least have experience in procurement

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV to hr@ramahomesltd.com not later than 30th May 2021.

