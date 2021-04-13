TITLE: ACCOUNTANT
Job Description
We are looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.
Responsibilities:
- Manage all accounting transactions
- Prepare budget forecasts
- Publish financial statements in time
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
- Ensure timely bank payments
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns (VAT, withholding etc)
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
- Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
- Audit financial transactions and documents
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
- Comply with financial policies and regulations
Qualifications
- Work experience as an Accountant
- Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
- Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks
- Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables
- CPA finalist
- Must have worked in a construction company
- Should at least have experience in procurement
How to Apply
Send your application letter and CV to hr@ramahomesltd.com not later than 30th May 2021.