North Rift Regions
Our client in the retail & distribution industry is currently looking to hire an Accountant to be based in Kitale and North Rift Regions.
Responsibilities
- Ability and competency to prepare financial records and accounts and prepare the basic financial statements such as Trial Balance, Profit and loss statement and Balance Sheet
- Reconciling financial accounts and records
- Maintain a spreadsheets petty cash book and managing petty cash transactions
- Control Credits and prepare credit reports in consultation with the stores officer
- Prepare and remit statutory accounts ie VAT, NSSF, NHIF & PAYE
- Knowledge in I-Tax KRA system and able to prepare KRA Returns and compliance records.
- Invoice processing and collections of debts
- Handling and writing cheques
- Prepare Bank Reconciliations
- Receiving and processing all invoices, expense forms and request for payment
- Verifying calculations and working with the accounts system preferably Quick Books
- Generating financial reports that display the company’s profits, equity and cash flow
- Analyzing data and preparing financial reports for management decision making
- Ensuring timely completion of the annual statutory accounts for the company and , its branches
- Smooth running of the annual external audit process, ensuring minimal issues and disruptions
- Ensure timely filing of the accounts with all relevant authorities
- Manage monthly and annual processes for payroll taxes reporting/filings
- Ensure timely & accurate filing of VAT returns and resolution of VAT and duty queries
- Ensure that any changes in tax laws are reflected in the business processes where necessary
- Review of Monthly Cash flow forecasting and ensure optimum funds are available at all times
- Financial statements prepared and submitted with clean auditor’s opinion
- Maximize the team results by properly managing roles and responsibilities are assigned and executed on in the most efficient manner
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree required
- Proven experience within a financial accounting/auditing role
- CPA/ACCA qualification and registered with the relevant bodies
- Atleast 3-5 years experience in a similar role
- Team management responsibility
- Experience and Knowledge of SAP ERP Software
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke