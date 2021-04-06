North Rift Regions

Our client in the retail & distribution industry is currently looking to hire an Accountant to be based in Kitale and North Rift Regions.

Responsibilities

  • Ability and competency to prepare financial records and accounts and prepare the basic financial statements such as Trial Balance, Profit and loss statement and Balance Sheet
  • Reconciling financial accounts and records
  • Maintain a spreadsheets petty cash book and managing petty cash transactions
  • Control Credits and prepare credit reports in consultation with the stores officer
  • Prepare and remit statutory accounts ie VAT, NSSF, NHIF & PAYE
  • Knowledge in I-Tax KRA system and able to prepare KRA Returns and compliance records.
  • Invoice processing and collections of debts
  • Handling and writing cheques
  • Prepare Bank Reconciliations
  • Receiving and processing all invoices, expense forms and request for payment
  • Verifying calculations and working with the accounts system preferably Quick Books
  • Generating financial reports that display the company’s profits, equity and cash flow
  • Analyzing data and preparing financial reports for management decision making
  • Ensuring timely completion of the annual statutory accounts for the company and , its branches
  • Smooth running of the annual external audit process, ensuring minimal issues and disruptions
  • Ensure timely filing of the accounts with all relevant  authorities
  • Manage monthly and annual processes for payroll taxes reporting/filings
  • Ensure timely & accurate filing of VAT returns and resolution of VAT and duty queries
  • Ensure that any changes in tax laws are reflected in the business processes where necessary
  • Review of Monthly Cash flow forecasting and ensure optimum funds are available at all times
  • Financial statements prepared and submitted with clean auditor’s opinion
  • Maximize the team results by properly managing roles and responsibilities are assigned and executed on in the most efficient manner

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree required
  • Proven experience within a financial accounting/auditing role
  • CPA/ACCA qualification and registered with the relevant bodies
  • Atleast 3-5 years experience in a similar role
  • Team management responsibility
  • Experience and Knowledge of SAP ERP Software

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

