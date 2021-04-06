North Rift Regions

Our client in the retail & distribution industry is currently looking to hire an Accountant to be based in Kitale and North Rift Regions.

Responsibilities

Ability and competency to prepare financial records and accounts and prepare the basic financial statements such as Trial Balance, Profit and loss statement and Balance Sheet

Reconciling financial accounts and records

Maintain a spreadsheets petty cash book and managing petty cash transactions

Control Credits and prepare credit reports in consultation with the stores officer

Prepare and remit statutory accounts ie VAT, NSSF, NHIF & PAYE

Knowledge in I-Tax KRA system and able to prepare KRA Returns and compliance records.

Invoice processing and collections of debts

Handling and writing cheques

Prepare Bank Reconciliations

Receiving and processing all invoices, expense forms and request for payment

Verifying calculations and working with the accounts system preferably Quick Books

Generating financial reports that display the company’s profits, equity and cash flow

Analyzing data and preparing financial reports for management decision making

Ensuring timely completion of the annual statutory accounts for the company and , its branches

Smooth running of the annual external audit process, ensuring minimal issues and disruptions

Ensure timely filing of the accounts with all relevant authorities

Manage monthly and annual processes for payroll taxes reporting/filings

Ensure timely & accurate filing of VAT returns and resolution of VAT and duty queries

Ensure that any changes in tax laws are reflected in the business processes where necessary

Review of Monthly Cash flow forecasting and ensure optimum funds are available at all times

Financial statements prepared and submitted with clean auditor’s opinion

Maximize the team results by properly managing roles and responsibilities are assigned and executed on in the most efficient manner

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

Proven experience within a financial accounting/auditing role

CPA/ACCA qualification and registered with the relevant bodies

Atleast 3-5 years experience in a similar role

Team management responsibility

Experience and Knowledge of SAP ERP Software

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

Related