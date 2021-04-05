Requirements for appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

A Bachelor’s degree in commerce (Accounting or finance option) Business Administration (Accounting option) or any other relevant qualification adjust to be its equivalent from an approved institution and have passed part II of Certified Public Accounts (CPA) Examination or its approved equivalent

A minimum period of five (5) years equivalent work

Proficiency in computer application

Supervisory course lasting not less than two (2) weeks

In compliance with Chapter 6 of the constitution, you will be required to present the following documents;

– A certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

– A certificate from a recognised Credit Reference Bureau.

– A clearance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

– A clearance certificate from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

– A Tax Compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for timely and accurate preparation of quality management reports thatfall under accounts. Work at this level will also include planning, directing, co-ordinating, supervising areas of control

The officer will certify and verify returns, documents, vouchers, monitor collection of revenue including inspection and responsible for the institution assets, records and custody of accountable documents under accounts. He/she may be assigned responsibility to authorize payments and sign cheques subject to limit set. The officer may occasionally be required to undertake ad hoc assignments relating to accounting services.

The appointment is on a 3 years contract. Must be a Kenyan citizen. The age limit is 45 years and below. Please apply within 21 days as from Thursday 25th March, 2021.

Deadline will be on 26th April, 2021. Please send your applications to ceo@innovationagency.go.ke

