Job Details:

Our Client in the retail sector is seeking to hire an Accountant responsible for assisting the Accounting Manager, who will be responsible for providing timely and accurate reporting. The role holder is also responsible for reviewing the accounts function to facilitate financial accuracy and reliability.

Duties and responsibilities

Close monthly accounts as per the deadline including accrual and prepayment entries in the ERP system.

Monitor Accounts Payable/Receivable functions with specific responsibility for performing activities related to the monitoring of accurate processing of authorized invoices.

Monitor and handle bank payments and balances.

Review and sign off monthly/quarterly/period end reconciliation for all key balance sheet items.

Ensure Maintenance of head office and inter-group reconciliations.

Ensure books, records, reports and systems are available at all time for audit by internal and external auditors.

Prepare Profit Centre/Product category wise performance and variance analysis.

Prepare the monthly operating management reports, help the managers in their monthly analysis of their revenue, and staff cost.

Oversee the preparation of statutory accounts in the Head Office.

Ensure that books of accounts are maintained in accordance with IAS and Retail Financial Policy.

Prepare the monthly management report (Financial result) in an accurate and timely manner.

Ensure timely payments to all retail suppliers.

Coordinate with Head office legal department and suppliers for Head Office agreements preparation and follow up properly the same.

Follow up and analyze Inter-company transfers and recharges.

Review the payroll pre-process and process the monthly card for staff salaries, full and final settlements and inter-company / head office transfers.

Prepare and report financial performance of their Retail on a monthly basis comprising profit and loss account and balance sheet account before the deadline of every month.

Provide various reports in coordination for monthly MIS, budgets, forecast, in relation to finance function.

Prepare accurate reports of activities as required by the management team.

Ensure that all financial and regulatory reports required by law, regulations, and management are completed.

Ensure that all financial accounting and reporting in the company are as per the International Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Recommend improvements to functions policy and implement procedures and controls covering all areas of the Finance function, so that all relevant functions are fulfilled while delivering quality, cost effective service to customers.

Assist with the implementation of the performance management process by setting objectives, monitoring performance, and provide constructive feedback and provide inputs to senior management.

Provide mentorship for developing a continuous talent pipeline for key roles.

Provide inputs on training needs and coordinate with the HC department to ensure facilitation of training requirements.

Develop and implement on the job training for the team.

Provide inputs for the development of annual manpower plan.

Ensure the implementation of their Retail’s corporate policies and relevant procedures.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Finance or Commerce

5+ years in a Tax department with a Managerial role

2+ years in the retail business

Excellent Analytical skills

Excellent communication skills

Attention to details

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 6-04-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification.

