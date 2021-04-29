Job Title: Accountant

Industry: Alcohol & Beverages

Location: Nanyuki & Nyeri

Salary: 40K – 50K gross

Our client is a leading beer distributor.

They are seeking to hire an experienced accountant who will be responsible for implementation of sound financial / accounting and management practices.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare timely management accounts and other management reports required from time to time.
  • Timely reconciliation of physical books and stocks.
  • Ensure all cost of sales and other expenses are accurately captured in the system on a timely basis.
  • Provide a daily sales vs banking report
  • Ensure daily sales reconcile with cash collected.
  • Ensure zero cash loss and a report of the same is reported to the Board of Directors immediately
  • Ensure all credit customers stay within their credit policy terms and settles their dues within required time.
  • Provide weekly debtors report
  • Ensure monthly reconciliation of all general ledger entries.
  • Efficient Management of Credit with Customers and suppliers
  • Management of Payroll. Ensuring all statutory deductions is paid on a timely basis on a monthly basis. (N.S.S.F, N.H.I.F, P.A.Y.E, V.A.T, Withholding Tax, Installment Tax)
  • EABL Reconciliation; Recording and tracking of non-conforming products and ensuring they are fully credited
  • Receive and post supplier invoices in PAS and confirm creditors statements are well aligned
  • Post petty cash vouchers and ensure cash is well accounted for
  • Meet company KPIs (Effective cost control, Debtors Management, timely preparation of reports)

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in commerce or business related studies together with professional qualifications in CPA (part 3)/ CPA K
  • Minimum (3) years progressive accounting
  • Experience with computerized accounting etc.
  • Attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills.
  • Ability to maintain financial integrity of the department.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant- Nanyuki & Nyeri) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 7th May 2021.

