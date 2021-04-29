Job Title: Accountant

Industry: Alcohol & Beverages

Location: Nanyuki & Nyeri

Salary: 40K – 50K gross

Our client is a leading beer distributor.

They are seeking to hire an experienced accountant who will be responsible for implementation of sound financial / accounting and management practices.

Responsibilities

Prepare timely management accounts and other management reports required from time to time.

Timely reconciliation of physical books and stocks.

Ensure all cost of sales and other expenses are accurately captured in the system on a timely basis.

Provide a daily sales vs banking report

Ensure daily sales reconcile with cash collected.

Ensure zero cash loss and a report of the same is reported to the Board of Directors immediately

Ensure all credit customers stay within their credit policy terms and settles their dues within required time.

Provide weekly debtors report

Ensure monthly reconciliation of all general ledger entries.

Efficient Management of Credit with Customers and suppliers

Management of Payroll. Ensuring all statutory deductions is paid on a timely basis on a monthly basis. (N.S.S.F, N.H.I.F, P.A.Y.E, V.A.T, Withholding Tax, Installment Tax)

EABL Reconciliation; Recording and tracking of non-conforming products and ensuring they are fully credited

Receive and post supplier invoices in PAS and confirm creditors statements are well aligned

Post petty cash vouchers and ensure cash is well accounted for

Meet company KPIs (Effective cost control, Debtors Management, timely preparation of reports)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in commerce or business related studies together with professional qualifications in CPA (part 3)/ CPA K

Minimum (3) years progressive accounting

Experience with computerized accounting etc.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Ability to maintain financial integrity of the department.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant- Nanyuki & Nyeri) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 7th May 2021.