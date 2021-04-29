Job Title: Accountant
Industry: Alcohol & Beverages
Location: Nanyuki & Nyeri
Salary: 40K – 50K gross
Our client is a leading beer distributor.
They are seeking to hire an experienced accountant who will be responsible for implementation of sound financial / accounting and management practices.
Responsibilities
- Prepare timely management accounts and other management reports required from time to time.
- Timely reconciliation of physical books and stocks.
- Ensure all cost of sales and other expenses are accurately captured in the system on a timely basis.
- Provide a daily sales vs banking report
- Ensure daily sales reconcile with cash collected.
- Ensure zero cash loss and a report of the same is reported to the Board of Directors immediately
- Ensure all credit customers stay within their credit policy terms and settles their dues within required time.
- Provide weekly debtors report
- Ensure monthly reconciliation of all general ledger entries.
- Efficient Management of Credit with Customers and suppliers
- Management of Payroll. Ensuring all statutory deductions is paid on a timely basis on a monthly basis. (N.S.S.F, N.H.I.F, P.A.Y.E, V.A.T, Withholding Tax, Installment Tax)
- EABL Reconciliation; Recording and tracking of non-conforming products and ensuring they are fully credited
- Receive and post supplier invoices in PAS and confirm creditors statements are well aligned
- Post petty cash vouchers and ensure cash is well accounted for
- Meet company KPIs (Effective cost control, Debtors Management, timely preparation of reports)
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in commerce or business related studies together with professional qualifications in CPA (part 3)/ CPA K
- Minimum (3) years progressive accounting
- Experience with computerized accounting etc.
- Attention to detail and accuracy.
- Strong oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to maintain financial integrity of the department.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant- Nanyuki & Nyeri) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Friday 7th May 2021.