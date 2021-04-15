Thursday, April 15, 2021 – A woman escaped death by a whisker after she was caught red-handed stealing a phone in one of the shops in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

A video shared on Twitter shows a rowdy mob descending on her with kicks and blows and threatening to lynch her.

The irate mob even undressed her.

However, she was saved by some kind-hearted Somali guys.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video saying, “Suspected phone thief handed mob justice by members of the public in an Eastleigh mall.

“All this is due to Uhuru’s misguided lockdown/curfew and lack of jobs. #UnlockOurCountry NOW you overfed cool kids-turned thieves”.

