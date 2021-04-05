Monday, April 5, 2021 – Controversial city lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu, is trending on Twitter after she leaked a private video of her and Samidoh without his consent.

Nyamu leaked the video in the middle of the night and caused an uproar online.

A Twitter user now claims that she has a private video of her with Deputy President William Ruto in her house and in case Ruto fails to behave, she might leak it.

The single mother of two is alleged to have spread her legs to get to the top and at one time, she was involved in an affair with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko even rewarded her with a lucrative job as a CEC.

It’s alleged that she has so many private videos with prominent Kenyans among them Sonko and Ruto.

This is what the Twitter user posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related