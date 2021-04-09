Friday, April 9, 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a photo of a police vehicle that stalled in the middle of the road in Machakos town.

The vehicle ran out of fuel, forcing the cops to rush to a nearby petrol station with a jerry can to get fuel.

According to reports, cops are finding it hard to implement curfew rules at night since most of the police vehicles don’t have fuel to do the night patrols.

Some police officers are even demanding money from Citizens to buy fuel before responding to emergency calls.

Check out this photo shared on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

