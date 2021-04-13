Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Whenever a general election fast approaches, African politicians come up with all manner of sweet promises to woo voters.

The power-hungry leaders, who only care about their big stomachs, design attractive campaign posters which are full of empty promises and then circulate them all over, hoping to win the hearts of the voters.

A Nigerian politician has caused a stir after he erected a campaign banner along a busy road and promised his constituents free food for 4 years if they vote for him.

Of course, this is just another fake promise to confuse gullible voters.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

